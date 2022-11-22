COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said in a release that Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years for the murder of his wife, Alexandria Berrios.

Martinez and his wife were in the middle of a divorce when they went for a walk together in Darby Creek Metro Park on March 22, 2021. Martinez said that Berrios told him she had been unfaithful years ago when Martinez was living in the United States and Berrios in El Salvador.

Martinez then beat Berrios with a log until she lost consciousness. Berrios remained in a vegetative state until her death on May 2, 2021. During the trial their three adult children testified that Martinez was an abusive, unfaithful husband.