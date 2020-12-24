Man gazed by bullet in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting near southeast Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says a man was getting out of his car near the 3000 block of Webster Dr. when he had heard gunshots on Wednesday around 9:19 p.m. He then realized that he was struck on the head.

Police said the victim drove away from Webster Dr., near Refugee Road and Schwartz Road, where police were initially dispatched. Police treated the man’s wound at the scene, they say he was slightly gazed by the bullet.

According to the responding officers, the victim refused to cooperate any further in their investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-8477.  

