COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a man was found unconscious in a parking lot, Friday.

Columbus Police say an unidentified man was found unconscious and bleeding from his head in the parking lot of Candlewood suites near 8515 Lyra Drive, at 12:27 a.m.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he’s being treated for massive head trauma.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.