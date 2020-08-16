Man found shot to death in car Sunday in North Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a car Sunday morning in North Linden.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 2700 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 16:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim shot inside the vehicle, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene

There is no suspect information available at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is the 88th homicide in the city for 2020.