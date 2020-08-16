Man found shot to death in car Sunday in North Linden

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Columbus police summer patrol_6322

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a car Sunday morning in North Linden.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 2700 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 16:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim shot inside the vehicle, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene

There is no suspect information available at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is the 88th homicide in the city for 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools