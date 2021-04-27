Man found shot dead near Brice Road in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a group of businesses in Reynoldsburg.

Police were called at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday to Brice Road and Merchants Drive on a report of an unconscious person. There they discovered the body of a male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Reynoldsburg police contacted the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist, and they were reviewing security camera footage from nearby businesses.

There are no suspects at this time.