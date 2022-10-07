GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, southeast of the guardrail and around a slight curve.

It is believed that that Johnson struck the guardrail during the crash, according to a release.

Johnson was pronounced dead on scene at 9:55 p.m. by Madison Township Medic. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.