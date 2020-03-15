Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
1  of  24
Closings and Delays
Calvary's Cross Church Christ Lutheran Childrens Ctr Earth Temple Grace Life Nazarene Grove City Church of the Nazarene Havens Corners Church Karl Rd Baptist Church Life Community Church Mountview Christian Church Mt. Hermon Baptist Church New Hope Church - Powell Northwest Presbyterian Church Northwest United Methodist Church Old First Presbyterian Church Power City Church Rehoboth Temple Church of Christ Scioto Ridge United Methodist Church Second Community Church St. Paul Lutheran Church - Westerville Sunbury United Methodist Tri-Village Christian Church Trinity UMC Victory Hill Church Worthington UMC

Man found in street with gunshot wound

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
sirens generic_35935

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police responded a report of a shooting and upon arrival officers found an injured man lying in the street with a gunshot wound according to officials.

Authorities say they’ve identified the man as William Dajun-Mario Campbell and he was transported to Grant Hospital around 8 p.m.

According to doctors, Campbell succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Grant.

Witnesses reported he was chased into the street and the suspects shot him from a moving vehicle.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools