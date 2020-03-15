Man found in street with gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police responded a report of a shooting and upon arrival officers found an injured man lying in the street with a gunshot wound according to officials.

Authorities say they’ve identified the man as William Dajun-Mario Campbell and he was transported to Grant Hospital around 8 p.m.

According to doctors, Campbell succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Grant.

Witnesses reported he was chased into the street and the suspects shot him from a moving vehicle.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.