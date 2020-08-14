Man found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in Marion County.

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan announced that Ryan Rollison was found guilty of vehicular assault, accident and aggravated vehicular homicide on August 13.

“The defendant’s reckless driving on May 12, 2019, ultimately, caused the death of a young woman, Jacqueline Burgett. This senseless tragedy could have, and should have, been avoided. Rollison’s license was suspended at the time and he had absolutely no business being on the road,” said Prosecutor Grogan.

According to court documents, Rollison was traveling east bound on East Fairground Street in the city of Marion and ran the stoplight while speeding. He crossed the centerline, struck the sign pole on the northeast corner of East Fairground street and Richmond Avenue.

The victim, Jacqueline Burgett was a passenger at the time of the accident and suffered from a spinal cord injury which led to her death on September 16, 2019.

Grogan says that Rollison’s sentence date hasn’t been set yet.