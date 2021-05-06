Man found guilty in 2017 Hilltop double fatal shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A judge has found a man guilty in a 2017 shooting that left two people dead in the Hilltop area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were originally called to the 200 block of S. Eureka Avenue at about 9:28 a.m., December 4, 2017, on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they determined the shooting had occurred in the 200 block of S. Wayne Avenue where an abandoned silver SUV was found running.

Later, Quentin William Smith, 17, was found behind a residence in the 100 block of S. Wayne Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith would be transported to Mount Carmel West Hospital where he would later die from his injury.

Play say Smith was inside a vehicle with three other people when at least two suspects, including Devon Dreshawn Bias, opened fire on their vehicle.

Detectives investigating the scene noticed several bullet holes on the front of a residence at 215 S. Wayne Avenue. When no one answered the door police made entry into the home and found Severen T. Clayborn, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say Clayborn had apparently been struck by a stray bullet when the shooting occurred as he was sleeping inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released Thursday, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Bias, now 35, had been found guilty on two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, in addition to three counts of felonious assault, and improperly discharging of a firearm into a habitation. Bias had waived his right to a jury trial, so was tried before Judge Michael Holbrook.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 24.