Man found dead inside vehicle after shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in northeast Columbus.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 11:12 p.m., Monday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Hampstead Drive North on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found Jordan Pack, 22, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.  

Pack was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141. 

