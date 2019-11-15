Man found dead in West Jefferson trailer fire ID’d

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 28-year-old Columbus man has been identified as the person whose body was found inside an abandoned trailer earlier this week.

Samba Ba was found inside the trailer Tuesday morning after firefighters responded to a call of smoke coming from a trailer behind the Lazy J Western Shop on State Route 29 just south of I-70.

Ba’s body was taken to Montgomery County Morgue for an autopsy.

“A preliminary examination does not reveal any evidence of foul play, struggle or cause of death. Investigators are still awaiting the results of additional testing, including toxicology,” Madison County Sheriff John Swaney said.

Larry Johnson, the owner of the property, said he has not lived in the trailer for 10 years and said he had not given anyone permission to stay there.

Johnson said he closed the store several years ago for health reasons. He said both the store and the trailer have been vandalized.

“The investigation found that Ba worked in the area and was familiar with the mobile home location,” Swaney said.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, Swaney said.