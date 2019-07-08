Man found dead, covered in blood in southwest apartment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a death that occurred in a southwest apartment complex.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of O’Donnell Court at the Post Oak Station Apartments Monday morning.

A woman found a male family member, later identified as James L. Bishop, 29, unresponsive and covered in blood inside one of the apartments, according to police.

Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene after medics arrived. Police said he was shot.

According to police, Bishop’s sister and her boyfriend, Savon A. Frost, 24, were returned to the scene by family members and taken into custody.

Columbus Police said Frost confessed to the crime and has been charged with murder.

Frost is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning for his arraignment.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. If anyone has any information, please contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crimestoppers at 614-461-8477.

This is the 56th homicide in Columbus in 2019.