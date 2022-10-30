PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide investigation is underway in Portsmouth after a man’s body was found behind a shed Saturday afternoon, per police.

Portsmouth police state they received a call just before 5 p.m. that someone had found a body at the 1200 block of Linden Avenue. Officers at the scene found a man’s body behind a shed and pronounced him dead.

Authorities ruled in its initial investigation that the man died in a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portsmouth police at 740-354-1600.