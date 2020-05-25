Man fatally shot on Columbus’ near east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One person is dead after being shot Sunday night in Eastgate.

Columbus Division of Police officers say around 9 p.m. Sunday they responded to the area of 1939 Maryland Ave. for a man with a fun. When they arrived, they fund a man in the backyeard with a gunshot wound.

CPD says the victim would not speak to the Officers about what happened.

He was taken in the hospital in critical condition where he later died just before midnight.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS