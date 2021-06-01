Man facing murder charge following woman being found dead in street in Blendon Township

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is under arrest in connection with the killing of a woman in Blendon Township last month.

According to Blendon Township Police, Antoine Paige Phillips, 32, was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Deputy Marshals in south Columbus and is facing charges of murder and kidnapping.

Blendon Township Police responded to Westerville Road near Morse Road on May 18 for a call of a man chasing a woman. While officers were on their way to the scene of the call, there was another call about a possible body in the roadway at the same location.

When officer arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Nicole Fulton, 35, lying in the roadway in the 4300 block of Westerville Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On May 19, the Blendon Township Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at a residence a short way away from the crime scene.

The investigation led police to Phillips, who was taken into custody without incident.