Man facing kidnapping, murder charges wants to represent himself at trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The registered sex offender accused of raping, torturing, and murdering a Columbus woman was back in court Friday.

Anthony Pardon, 55, went on record stating he wants to now represent himself in his upcoming trial.

Pardon faces multiple charges including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping, some specifications which could lead to Pardon receiving a death sentence.

Judge Stephen McIntosh asked Parton multiple questions during Friday’s hearing, questions about self-representation and urged him not to represent himself.

Pardon said he understands what he will be doing and knows what this means.

According to Columbus Police, Pardon killed Rachel Anderson in her apartment and left her body in a closet.

Her remains were found Jan. 29, 2019, when co-workers said she didn’t show up for work.

According to court documents, Pardon has served 24 years in prison for an aggravated robbery, rape, and attempted murder conviction from 1982.

Pardon’s trial is set to begin Feb. 3. Jury selection is currently underway.