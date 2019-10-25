Man extradited to Columbus in connection to alleged Colombia-to-America cocaine conspiracy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Authorities on Friday unsealed charges against a Guatemalan man who allegedly conspired to ship thousands of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, via sea and land, through Central America and Mexico to the United States.

Francisco Golon-Valenzuela, 40, who is also known as El Toro, was extradited from Panama to Columbus Thursday.

He appeared in federal court at 1:30 p.m. Friday on charges of conspiring to distribute at least five kilograms or more of cocaine on the high seas, a federal crime punishable by 10 years up to life in prison.

Golon-Valenzuela was indicted by a Southern District of Ohio federal grand jury in September 2018, according to U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman of Cincinnati.

The indictment details that as part of the conspiracy individuals would use “load” coordinators to assist with logistics of cocaine shipments, locate drivers and boat operators for narcotics-laden vehicles and vessels and secure share investments from multiple co-conspirators in specific shipments, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Fishermen and other commercial maritime laborers were allegedly recruited by conspirators to transport cocaine and refueling vessels, officials said.

Conspirators allegedly paid a “tax” or “fee” to send cocaine through areas controlled by a different trafficking organization or cartel, according to Glassman.

Members of the conspiracy allegedly shared information on the activities and locations of law enforcement and military personnel assigned to interdict narcotics shipments. It is alleged co-conspirators also sheltered individuals who were at risk of extradition to other countries.

Low-level co-conspirators would allegedly take responsibility for an entire load of seized cocaine in order to free higher-level members, officials said.