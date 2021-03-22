Man exposed himself to kids, taken to jail say Nelsonville police

Man arrested in Nelsonville after disorderly conduct, say police.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was said to be exposing his buttocks to children in Nelsonville was taken to jail by police on Sunday.

According to Nelsonville Police Department, they received a call about a man on Madison Street allegedly exposing himself to children at about 2:32 p.m., police said.

The man was delirious and had difficulty talking and standing up straight.

“Due to the individual’s physical state, the male was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct by intoxication,” police said in a social media post.

“Upon search of the individual, Officers located a white crystalized substance suspected to be Methamphetamine and three debit cards belonging to another individual.

“Zachariah Dye was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail for possession of drugs and identity fraud,” the police bulletin concluded.