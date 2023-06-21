PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A Scioto County man died after being ejected from his motorcycle during a two-vehicle collision in Portsmouth over the weekend.

The Portsmouth Police Department reported that on Saturday, June 17, at 12:49 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bonser Avenue and Endicott Avenue.

There, a Hyundai was traveling west on Endicott, attempting to turn south onto Bonser. At the same time Jason Russell, 42, of Portsmouth, was traveling north on Bonser and drove his Honda motorcycle into the Hyundai.

Russell was ejected from his motorcycle, and he was pronounced dead before being flown to an area trauma center. Portsmouth PD is still investigating the crash and asks that anyone with additional information can leave a message or contact Sgt. Davis at 740-353-4101.