High school student dies when pickup truck rolls over Saturday in Licking County

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school student is dead after a crash in Licking County.

Several organizations and people including the Pataskala mayor have been sending their condolences all over social media.

One of the victim’s friends is still in shock about what happened.

The high school student lost his life just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The West Licking Fire Department said the teen was killed when the pickup truck he was in rolled over.

The accident took place on Mink Street between Haven’s Corner’s Road and Cable Road.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office closed the road down while the scene was investigated.

“He was a great guy,” said Hunter Bornperry, a friend of the victim. “He always walked in, even if he had a bad day, with a smile on his face. Always a positive attitude. Always happy.”

The teen’s death hits too close to home for many. Pataskala Mayor Michael Compton made the following statement on social media:

“Hug every kid today and keep the licking heights nation in your thoughts and prayers…”

Authorities still have not released the identity of the victim.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.