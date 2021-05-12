Man dies one week after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said the victim of a shooting in east Columbus last week died as a result of his injuries Wednesday.

Taureen Tinsley, 37, was found in the 800 block of South James Road at approximately 6:22 p.m. on May 5 suffering from gunshot wounds.

Tinsley was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 3:59 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Columbus Police said callers reported three to six shots being fired at the time of the shooting.

This is the 70th homicide in Columbus for 2021.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.