Man dies in motorcycle crash in Prairie Township

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man died on Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Prairie Township.

John P. Haignere was riding a motorcycle northbound on Alton Road at O’Harra Road at about 9:12 p.m. when for unknown reasons he went off the right side of the roadway into a field. The motorcycle then struck a culvert causing the bike to tumble, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Haignere was transported to Doctors West Hospital where he died, officials said.

There is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.