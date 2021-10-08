Columbus (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Franklin Township.

The Sheriff’s Office says Mitchell Crissinger, 42, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson Motorcycle westbound on Hopkins Ave and struck the rear of a vehicle that was pulling out of a private driveway around 7:53 p.m., Friday.

Crissinger and the motorcycle then entered the eastbound lane of traffic, hitting a moving vehicle according to the Sheriff’s office.

Crissinger died at the site of the accident. The other drivers were treated and released on scene. The crash remains under investigation.