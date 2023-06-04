UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a single-car crash early Sunday in Union Township, Highland County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 5 a.m. on Oldaker Road.

According to police, a 2008 Mazda 3 driven by William Hornschemeier, 42, of Lynchburg, Ohio, was traveling northwest on Oldaker Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, driving off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit trees before catching on fire, police said.

Hornschemeier was pronounced dead at the scene. No other cars or people were involved in the crash.

Police said Hornschemeier was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and police said alcohol may have played a part in the crash.

Hornschemeier is the fifth person to die in a car crash in Highland County so far in 2023.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Fire and EMS, Paint Creek Fire and EMS, the Highland County Emergency Management Agency, and the Highland County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.