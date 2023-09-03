CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman injured after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Guernsey County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on State Route 209 at approximately 2:19 p.m.

David Bathrick, 55, of Dresden, was driving a motorcycle east on SR 209 when he crossed the center lane and hit a pick-up truck and trailer, according to OSHP.

Bathrick was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle, a 53-year-old Dresden woman, was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the pick-up truck, a 38-year-old New Concord man, was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the New Concord Fire Department and EMS, Castle Station, Cambridge Fire Department, Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.