FCSO: Man dies in fiery crash after shooting at other vehicles, police pursuit on West Side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man died inside his crashed pickup as it burned Monday after he reportedly shot at people and vehicles on the West Side before leading police on a pursuit at speeds that approached 90 mph.

The pickup crashed near Fisher and Philippi roads about 12:30 p.m., rolled over and caught fire with the man still inside. Police approached but were unable to persuade him to put down a long-barreled shotgun. Rounds of ammunition exploded as the pickup burned.

Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the identity of the driver was not ready to be released.

The incident started about 11:30 a.m. when Columbus police received multiple calls of a person in a maroon Dodge pickup firing at vehicles in a Kroger parking lot in the 5800 block of West Broad Street.

Shortly after noon came a report of a man shooting at people walking at Westgate Park in the Hilltop neighborhood, and then about 12:10, reports of two people walking and two vehicles being shot at in the 2200 block of October Ridge Drive.

None of the people were injured, Gilbert said.

About 12:20 p.m., Franklin Township police spotted the pickup near Frank Road and Harrisburg Pike. The officer began pursuit when the driver would not pull over. The vehicle reached speeds believed to be about 90 mph as the driver ran red lights on Georgesville Road.

Police pursued the pickup north, past the point where Georgesville Road becomes Philippi Road at Broad Street, where they temporarily lost sight of the pickup. They then saw smoke, and it appeared the pickup went through brush near a creek on the far side of a warehouse and crashed.

Armored vehicles were brought in to help extinguish the fire, though Gilbert said between 30 and 50 rounds of ammunition went off before it could be put out.

Officials were able to pronounce the driver dead just after 1 p.m.