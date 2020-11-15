Man dies in East Linden after shooting

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WCMH) — A man was pronounced dead this morning in the 2000 block of Rankin Avenue in East Linden.

Toby Smith, 45, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Columbus Division of Police said in a media release.

Smith was declared deceased at 10:49 a.m. by medics.

Police went to Rankin Avenue on reports of an unresponsive man at that location, the release said. At this time police are still investigating what happened to Smith.

Anyone with information should call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.