Man dies from injuries due to March shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 63-year-old man shot outside a gas station in east Columbus in March has died as a result of his injuries.

According to Columbus Police, Donald Anderson died Tuesday evening.

Raphael Calhoun, 36, has been charged with murder in the shooting. He is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail.

Raphael Calhoun

Police said the shooting occurred around noon on March 17 near E. Livingston Ave. and Beechwood Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with Anderson, who had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and neck.

Witnesses told officers that Anderson walked in front of a gray Honda CR-V while he was walking through the parking lot of the Eagle gas station.

Police said Calhoun then got out of his vehicle and allegedly started firing at Anderson.

This is the 52 homicide in Columbus in 2021.