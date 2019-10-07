Man dies four days after hitting multiple cars in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man died Sunday after an accident last week where he hit two other cars several streets apart.

Columbus Police said Billy Farmer, 31, sustained what were initially thought to be minor injuries Wednesday. He was taken to Grant Medical Center, where his condition continued to decline. He was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Farmer was driving a 1997 Ford Escort west on Thomas Avenue when he turned right on Townsend Avenue, striking a parked 2004 Ford Ranger, police said.

According to police, Farmer continued north on Townsend Avenue to Walsh Avenue, then on to Larcomb Avenue, where he hit a parked 2006 Honda Odyssey near Safford Avenue.

Farmer’s Escort became disabled at that point.

Farmer’s death is the 51st traffic-related death in Columbus for 2019.