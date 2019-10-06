Man dies following motorcycle crash in Pleasant Twp.

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man died Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a car along State Route 37, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Leslie E. Hamilton, 50, of Canal Winchester, was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Rt. 37 when he was struck by a 1996 Toyota Camry driven by Dylan T. Marcum, 19, of Baltimore, OSHP said.

Police said Marcum failed to yield when trying to make a left turn, striking the motorcycle.

Hamilton was not wearing a helmet and was flown to Grant Medical Center, where he later died, according to OSHP.

Marcum was taken to Fairfield Medical Center with serious injuries. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

OSHP troopers from the Lancaster post were aided at the scene of the crash by Pleasant Township Fire and EMS and Greenfield Township Fire and EMS.