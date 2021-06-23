Man dies following motorcycle crash in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Maryland man is dead after police said his motorcycle ran into the back of a car in Coshocton County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for a motorcycle accident at the intersection of SR-16 and Franklin Township Road 287 at approximately 1:52 p.m.

At the scene, emergency personnel found Sherman Howell, 64, of Coshocton, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet and had stopped in traffic.

Russell Fleming, 67, of Hampstead, Maryland, was driving his 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle west when the sheriff’s office said he failed to stop, hitting the back of Chevrolet. According to the sheriff’s office, Fleming was thrown from the bike.

Fleming was taken to Genesis Medical Center in Zanesville, where he was pronounced dead.