COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police responded to a call of a shooting on 25th and Medina avenues just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

They say they found a man inside a car on the south alley of 25th Ave. who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Grant Hospital and was pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m. He has not been identified.

This is the 59th homicide in Columbus in 2021.