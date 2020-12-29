Man dies days after crash in western Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies say a man died days after being involved in a crash in western Franklin County. 

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:51 p.m., Dec. 23, Matthew Mongolier, 31, of Galloway, was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 westbound on Feder Road, when the truck traveled off the roadway, into a ditch, before striking a wall. 

Deputies say Mongolier was ejected from the vehicle in the crash, and was transported to Doctor’s West Hospital. On Dec. 26, he was pronounced dead.  

Deputies continue to investigate the crash and ask anyone with information to call 614-525-6113.  

