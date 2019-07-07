Man dies as a result of car driving into lake at Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following Saturday’s accident where a car drove into a lake at a Columbus apartment complex.

According to Columbus Police, Dereje Kume, 55, of Columbus, died at Mt. Carmel East Hospital early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene at 4505 Lakeside St. N. just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Hartford On the Lake Apartments on the city’s Southeast Side.

According to Columbus Police, Chaltu Guyo, 39, from Columbus, was driving a 2008 Toyota Highlander on Shore Boulevard West, just north of Kingsland Avenue.

In addition to Kume, there were three children in the vehicle — Milkessa Kebede, 9; Kananissa Kebede, 7; and Leta Galagalo, 11, all of Columbus, police said.

Police said that while attempting to park the vehicle, Guyo lost control and drove into the lake that runs adjacent to Shore Boulevard.

Hear one man’s story of how he helped rescue two of the children from the vehicle.

Kume and one of the other passengers were trapped inside the car for a period of time before they were rescued by Columbus Fire personnel.

Kume was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Galagalo was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where both were listed in critical condition late Saturday.

Milkessa and Kananissa Kebede were also taken to Nationwide. They are currently listed in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This was the 26th traffic-related fatality in the Columbus area this year.