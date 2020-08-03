Man dies after thrown from wheelchair that was hit by vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A 67-year-old Columbus man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in an electric wheelchair, according to Columbus Police.

CPD says Dan Wilson was crossing Morse Rd. at Northtowne Blvd. when he was hit by an SUV driven by 60-year-old Letitia Haag Friday evening.

The police report says Wilson was ejected from his wheelchair when he was hit. Then, he was taken to an area hospital where police say he died about an hour and a half later.

The incident is still under investigation.