Man dies after shooting, crash in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot, inside a crashed vehicle in south Columbus.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:17 a.m., Saturday, firefighters were called to the 200 block of Southard Drive on the report of a crash. 

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man was slumped over the wheel of a vehicle that had run into a telephone pole.  

As medics were treating the victim, they discovered he had a gunshot wound to his chest.  

The victim, Mohammad Shalash, 59, was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.   

