Live Now
Live Trump Impeachment hearings and analysis: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify

Police: Man shot, killed after answering knock at Hilltop apartment door

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man died on Wednesday after a shooting in a Hilltop neighborhood.

Jabri Russell Curry was found lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound just after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday at 2003 West Broad Street Apt. A, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Curry was taken to Grand Medical Center in extremely critical condition, but later died as a result of his injuries, police said.

An initial investigation suggests that Curry answered a knock at the front door and an unidentified gunman fired at him, fatally wounding him, according to a police report.

The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction and are still at large.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

This is the 93rd homicide in Columbus in 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools