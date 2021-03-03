Man dies after shooting at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a man who was shot at an east Columbus gas station at the end of February, has died from his injuries.

Columbus police say that at about 3:24 a.m., Feb. 24, officers were called to the Eagles Fuels Market in the 3000 block of E. Livingston Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found Marsean Kato, 20, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Kato was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to police, Kato died from his injuries March 2.

A second victim, a 19-year-old man, was also struck by gunfire in the shooting, and self-transported himself to a local hospital in critical condition. Police have not released his updated condition.

Police say they are looking for another vehicle that was involved in the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Homicide Section at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141.