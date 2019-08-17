Man dies after rollover crash in Marion

MARION (WCMH) – A 42-year-old man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree in a rollover crash in Marion Friday night.

James E. Gates IV was traveling eastbound on State 739 at milepost 7, near Crissinger Road at about 11:40 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, traffic sign, utility pole, and culvert, according to troopers from the Marion Post.

The vehicle then overturned and struck a tree before coming to final rest on its top, troopers said.

Gates was taken to Marion General Hospital by Marion Township EMS. He was then taken by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center and was later pronounced dead, according to troopers.

The State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion Township Fire Department & EMS, Medflight, and Buckeye Collision Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.