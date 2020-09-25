Man dies after motorcycle crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcyle crash in northeast Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says Mark Eyer, 60, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson Ultra Glide northbound on North Hamilton Road towards a roundabout at Old Hamilton Road around 11:05 p.m., Thursday.

Eyer tried to make the curve on the roundabout, but instead struck the curb then a yield sign, and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to police.

Eyer was later taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he was pronounced dead 11:44 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.