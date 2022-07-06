ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after the grain truck he was driving struck power lines in Ashland County Wednesday.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for an electrocution at approximately 9:56 a.m. on the 1000 block of Township Road 1806.

Deputies at the scene were told the man was driving the truck near the road when the auger attached to the truck hit electrical wires.

Sheriff’s deputies, Hayesville squad members, and the City of Ashland’s emergency squad attempted CPR on the man but were not successful.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim.

The Ashland County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an investigation.