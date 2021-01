COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a car crash from Jan. 13.

According to investigators, Chadwick a. Maynard, 40, was traveling west in a 2005 Dodge Stratus when he drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The crash occurred near E. Livingston Ave. and Barnett Rd around 10:10 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:22 p.m.

Police are still investigating the incident.