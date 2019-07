A 51-year-old man died early Saturday morning after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree and a house.

Samuel E. Shoneberger, of Springfield, was traveling southbound on Lafayette Street on Saturday at about 2:44 a.m. on Saturday when his vehicle traveled off the right side of Lafayette Street and struck a tree and a house, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol West Jefferson Post.

Shoneberger was pronounced dead at the scene.