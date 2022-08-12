BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning.

Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, 42, traveling south in a semi-truck.

Police said Ruwodlt’s motorcycle glided to the left and struck the semi-truck. Carpenter was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages motorcycle drivers and passengers to wear protective gear.