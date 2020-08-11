Man dies after car is trapped under tractor-trailer, catches fire on I-70

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is dead after a vehicle he was driving in the wrong direction became trapped under a tractor-trailer, Columbus Police said.

According to police, the unidentified man was driving west in a 1996 Honda in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Brice Road exit of I-70 at approximately 9 a.m. Monday.

The Honda collided with a tractor-trailer rig hauling approximately 20 tons of rolled steel, becoming trapped under the truck, police said. Both vehicles then caught fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbus Fire personnel.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Terry Ufferman, 68, of Marengo, was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The roadway was closed until approximately 3:50 p.m.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is the 38th traffic fatality in Columbus in 2020.