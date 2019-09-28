COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 48-year-old man died Friday night after allegedly being shot by his “stepbrother” who was playing with a loaded gun after an afternoon of drinking, according to Columbus police.

Bernard Stoops was shot in the torso at the rear of 145 South Harris Ave. at about 8:38 p.m. after his “stepbrother,” Michael James Tennihill, 45, said he inadvertently fired a loaded gun at Stoops, according to a Columbus police report.

Stoops was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but died at 10:41 p.m. as a result of his injuries.

Tennihill admitted “playing” with a loaded firearm and accidentally fatally shot Stoops, police said.

The victim’s family who witnessed the incident corroborated Tennihill account of the shooting.

An initial investigation revealed that the suspect was handling a loaded gun after an afternoon of drinking and inadvertently shot his stepbrother, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Tennihill, of Columbus, was arrested and charged with reckless homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.

This is the 80th homicide in Columbus.