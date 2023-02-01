ABOVE: Wyoming Police Chief Brooke Brady’s video statement of the fatal shooting of Joe Frasure by a police officer.

WYOMING, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being shot by police in Wyoming, Hamilton County after officers responded to a reported break-in which family members said was the man cleaning out his deceased grandmother’s home.

Joe Frasure, 28, was shot by a City of Wyoming Police Department officer on Monday at approximately 12:37 a.m. at an apartment building on the 300 block of Durrell Avenue.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Frasure and his father were seen by Wyoming officers at the rear of the building. Frasure was in a minivan and ignored officer commands to get out, Wyoming Police Chief Brooke Brady said.

As he was trying to drive away from the scene, Frasure hit a tree and then drove rapidly toward the officers, Brady said. Two officers then fired four shots at the minivan, hitting Frasure. The minivan then hit a building and started smoking.

Frasure was taken to the University Hospital Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead Tuesday.

Family members told NBC News that Frasure and his father were clearing out the apartment of his grandmother, who had died recently.

A Facebook post from one of Frasure’s family members disputes the police account of the incident.

Brady said the officers had to make a split-second decision in the case.

“Careful investigation takes time to ensure that only accurate information is released,” she said. “This is important and we want to get it right.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting. Footage from officer body cameras has been turned over to both the sheriff’s office and the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office, Brady said.

“This is a tragedy for all involved, first and foremost,” Brady said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Frasure family at this time.”

The prosecutor’s office is expected to release more information during a press conference Friday.