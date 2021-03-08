Man dies 3 days after being hit by vehicle in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was hit by a vehicle, while walking with a woman in southeast Columbus, has died days after the crash.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:53 p.m. March 1, Oddessie Teague, 20, and Dante Mackey, 21, were walking eastbound along the northside of Refugee Road, near Schwartz Road, when they abruptly entered the roadway.

Both Teague and Mackey were then struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry traveling westbound on Refugee Road.

Teague was taken to Grant Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Mackey was also taken to Grant Medical Center where he remained in critical condition, until he died from his injuries March 4.

Police continue to investigate the crash.