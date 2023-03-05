MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A homeowner detained a burglary suspect at gunpoint Sunday in Madison Township, Butler County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call at a home on the 6200 block of Browns Run Road for a homeowner holding a man at gunpoint after allegedly catching the man trying to cut into a safe inside the home’s garage.

The suspect, identified as Raymond Earl Flack, 29, of Middleton, managed to flee the scene on foot and met up with a second suspect, identified as Emily Abigail Bush, 29, of Middletown, who was driving a Ford truck, the sheriff’s office said.

Butler County deputies caught up with the truck on Trenton Franklin Road and pulled it over. Flack and Bush were held at the scene until the alleged burglary victim was able to arrive and identify Flack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Flack is charged with second-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree felony safecracking, fifth-degree felony possessing criminal tools, and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

Bush is charged with second-degree felony complicity to burglary, fourth-degree felony complicity to safecracking, fifth-degree felony complicity to possession of criminal tools, and second-degree misdemeanor complicity to criminal damaging.

Both suspects were taken to Middletown City Jail.