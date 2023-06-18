HILLSBORO, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Highland County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Joshua Graham was driving his Harley Davidson with a female passenger at 4:32 p.m. in Clay Township. While driving northeast on Greenbush Road near Sicily Road, the motorcycle went off the road while taking a curve. The motorcycle his a culvert and utility pole before coming to a rest.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene by medics while the female passenger was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

The OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.